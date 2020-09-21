Brett McMurphy Ranks UL Football in His Top 20

Where does college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot?

McMurphy lists Louisiana at #16 on his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week.

The Cajuns are ranked at #19 in this week's AP Poll while coming in at #25 in the Coaches Poll.

UL improved to 2-0, overall, and 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play with a 34-31 overtime victory over Georgia St. last Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.

It wasn't a perfect performance by the Cajuns, but it was a conference road game, coming one week after arguably the biggest win in school history, and those are never easy.

Now, if you notice on his own personal poll, McMurphy still does not list any Big Ten schools.

The Big Ten, who voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, including football, until the spring, voted last week to begin their 2020 college football season in late October.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Clemson as his top-ranked team, followed Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and LSU in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas A&M, and Texas.

At 11-15, he votes Auburn, UCF, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech in those spots, followed by Louisiana, BYU, Cincinnati, Oklahoma St., and Memphis at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Kentucky, Army, Pitt, Marshall, and SMU.

Louisiana returns to the gridiron this Saturday when they play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles in a Sun Belt Conference tilt, representing their 2020 home opener.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field on Saturday morning is scheduled for 11 a.m.