Brett McMurphy Ranks UL Football in His Top 20

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

McMurphy lists Louisiana at #18 on his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, up five spots from a week ago.

The Cajuns are unranked in this week's AP Poll and Coaches Poll but received votes in both.

Louisiana won a big Sun Belt Conference match-up last Saturday night, defeating the Texas St. Bobcats, 44-34, in San Marcos, Texas.

UL is currently 5-1, overall, and 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday when they play host to the Arkansas St. Red Wolves in a Sun Belt Conference tilt at Cajun Field.

Kickoff time is slated for 11 a.m.

Now, if you notice on his own personal poll, McMurphy still does not list any teams that have yet to play, which includes teams from the Pac-12 and MAC, as well as a couple of Independents.

The Pac-12, who, like the Big Ten, also voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, has decided to now begin football later this month.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Clemson, Ohio St., Notre Dame, and Georgia in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Florida, Wisconsin, and Indiana

At 11-15, he votes Oklahoma St., BYU, Miami, Marshall, and Tulsa, followed by Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Louisiana, Iowas St., and Boise at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Oklahoma, Northwestern, SMU, Texas, and San Diego St.