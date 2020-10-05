Brett McMurphy Ranks UL Football in His Top 15

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

McMurphy lists Louisiana at #14 on his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, up six spots from a week ago.

The Cajuns are ranked at number 23 in this week's AP Poll and Coaches Poll, after being unranked last week.

Prior to last week, Louisiana was ranked in both polls for two-consectutive weeks.

UL is currently 3-0, overall, and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, marking the first time since 1988 that they have started a season 3-0.

Louisiana returns to action this Saturday, October 10 when they play host to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference contest at Cajun Field.

Now, if you notice on his own personal poll, McMurphy still does not list any Big Ten schools or Pac-12 schools.

The Big Ten, who voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, including football, until the spring, voted three weeks ago to begin their 2020 college football season in late October.

The Pac-12, who also voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, has decided the now begin football in November.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Clemson as his top-ranked team, followed Alabama, Florida, Miami, and Georgia in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Notre Dame, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Cincinnati.

At 11-15, he votes BYU, Oklahoma St., Kansas St., Louisiana, and Iowa St., followed by SMU, TCU, Marshall, Auburn, and LSU at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Tulsa, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, UAB, and Texas.