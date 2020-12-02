Brett McMurphy Projects UL Football to Play in Camellia Bowl

What bowl game does college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network project the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to play in this year?

McMurphy, in his latest college football bowl projections, which he released on Tuesday, projects Louisiana to take on Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl, which is scheduled for Christmas Day in Montgomery, Alabama.

As we told you on Tuesday, when we ran down other bowl projections, due to the craziness of 2020 it's almost impossible to project college bowl games, even at this late date.

So far, nine bowl games, including the Bahamas Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, RedBox Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, and the Sun Bowl won't be taking place this year, with others may soon to follow.

Really, because of the uncertainty, the cancellations, the uneven games, and just all the craziness, projecting bowl games is an incredibly difficult thing to do.

What we do know is that it would be pushing it to have Louisiana play in the New Orleans Bowl. The Cajuns are scheduled to play in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, with the New Orleans Bowl slated for Wednesday, December 23.

Playing in a bowl game, four days after playing in a league title game is probably asking too much. But this is 2020, so never say never.

Louisiana, which was won five-straight, is currently 8-1, overall, and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns will close out their regular season schedule this Friday evening when they travel o Boone, North Carolina to take on the Appalachian St. Mountaineers.

Also in his bowl projections this week, McMurphy has the LSU Tigers playing in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia.

McMurphy projects the four-team College Football Playoff to consist of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio St., and Texas A&M, with Alabama taking on Ohio St. in the National Championship.