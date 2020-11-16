Brett McMurphy Once Again Votes UL Football in Top 20

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

For the third consecutive week, McMurphy lists Louisiana at #18 on his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week.

The Cajuns are in the AP Top 25 Poll again this week, ranked at number 24, while also checking in at number 25 in the Coaches Poll.

Louisiana won a big Sun Belt Conference match-up last Saturday afternoon, defeating the South Alabama Jaguars, 38-10, at Cajun Field, recording their fourth-consecutive triumph in the process.

UL is currently 7-1, overall, and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, which has clinched the Western Division title and secured them a spot in the league championship game for the third consecutive year.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday, wrapping up a three-game homestand, when they play host to the Central Arkansas Bears in a non-conference tilt at Cajun Field.

Kickoff time is slated for 1 p.m.

The game this Saturday against Central Arkansas will mark the final regular season home game of the 2020 season for the Cajuns.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio St., Texas A&M, and Florida in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Clemson, Cincinnati, Indiana, Oregon, and Wisconsin.

At 11-15, he votes Oklahoma St., BYU, Miami, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Marshall, followed by Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Northwestern, and Iowa St. at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Oklahoma, Tulsa, USC, Texas, and Auburn.