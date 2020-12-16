Brett McMurphy Once Again Projects Cajuns to Play in Camellia Bowl

What bowl game does college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network, project the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to play in this year?

For the third-consecutive week McMurphy, in his latest college football bowl projections, which he released on Tuesday, projects Louisiana to take part in the Camellia Bowl, which is scheduled for Christmas Day in Montgomery, Alabama.

11 bowl games, including the Bahamas Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, Redbox Bowl, the LA Bowl, the Frisco Bowl, and Sun Bowl have all been canceled, which kind of makes things even a little more uncertain.

There are also seven bowl match-ups that have already been announced, along with one of the participants in two more bowls, all of which are listed below:

Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. FAU

Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian St.

LendingTree Bowl: Georgia St. vs. WKU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston

Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. TBA

Independence Bowl: Army vs. Pac-12

New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

First Responders Bowl: UTSA vs. TBA

The Cajuns are scheduled to play in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game this Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

If Cincinnati loses to Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference title game, scheduled for Saturday night, it's possible the Louisiana/Coastal Carolina winner could play in a New Year's Six bowl game.

17th-ranked Louisiana, which was won six-straight, is currently 9-1, overall, and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play after a 24-21 victory over the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in their final regular-season game on Friday, December 4, while the 9th-ranked Chanticleers are still unbeaten on the season, with a record of 11-0.

The Cajuns will be appearing in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship for the third-straight year when they take on Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Also in his bowl projections this week, McMurphy projects the four-team College Football Playoff to consist of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio St., and Notre Dame, with Alabama taking on Clemson in the National Championship.