Brett McMurphy Continues to Vote UL Football in His Top 20

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

For the second-consecutive week, McMurphy lists Louisiana at #18 on his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week.

The Cajuns are back in the AP Top 25 Poll this week, ranked at number 25.

Louisiana won a big Sun Belt Conference match-up last Saturday afternoon, defeating the Arkansas St. Red Wolves, 27-20, at Cajun Field.

UL is currently 6-1, overall, and 4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, which is good enough to put them atop the Sun Belt Conference Western Division standings.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday when they play host to the South Alabama Jaguars in a Sun Belt Conference tilt at Cajun Field.

Kickoff time is slated for 1 p.m.

Now, if you notice on his own personal poll, McMurphy ranks Pac-12 teams for the first time this season, which makes his vote for Louisiana at number 18 look even more impressive.

The Pac-12, who voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, played its first weekend of college football last week.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Florida in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Clemson, Cincinnati, Indiana, Oklahoma St., and BYU.

At 11-15, he votes Oregon, Miami, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Marshall, followed by Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Northwestern, and Iowa St. at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Oklahoma, SMU, USC, Texas, and Tulsa.