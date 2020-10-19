Brett McMurphy Continues to Rank UL Football in His Top 25

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

McMurphy lists Louisiana at #25 on his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, down 13 spots from a week ago.

The Cajuns are unranked in this week's AP Poll and Coaches Poll, after being number 21 in both polls last week.

Louisiana dropped out of both of the major polls after losing to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 30-27, last Wednesday at Cajun Field.

UL is currently 3-1, overall, and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday night when they hit the road to take on the UAB Blazers in a non-conference tilt.

Kickoff time is slated for 7 p.m.

Now, if you notice on his own personal poll, McMurphy still does not list any Big Ten schools or Pac-12 schools.

The Big Ten, who voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, including football, until the spring, voted three weeks ago to begin their 2020 college football season later this month.

The Pac-12, who also voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, has decided to now begin football in November.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oklahoma St. in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Florida, Kansas St., and Iowa St.

At 11-15, he votes BYU, SMU, Marshall, North Carolina, and Miami, followed by Tulsa, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, UAB, and Liberty at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Memphis, North Carolina St., and Louisiana.