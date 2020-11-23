Brett McMurphy Again Ranks Cajuns in His Top 20

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

For the fourth consecutive week, McMurphy lists Louisiana in the top 20 of his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, putting them at #19.

The Cajuns are in the AP Top 25 Poll again this week, ranked at number 23, while also checking in at number 24 in the Coaches Poll, which is up one spot in each of the polls from a week ago.

Louisiana had their non-conference game against Central Arkansas, scheduled for last Saturday, canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

UL is currently 7-1, overall, and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, which has clinched the Western Division title and secured them a spot in the league championship game for the third consecutive year.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday, when they travel to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference tilt, with their four-game win streak on the line.

Kickoff time is slated for 2 p.m.

The game this Saturday against ULM will mark the first game on a two-game road trip to end the regular season for the Cajuns.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio St., Texas A&M, and Florida in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Clemson, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Oregon, and Indiana.

At 11-15, he votes BYU, Miami, Georgia, Iowa St., and Oklahoma, followed by Marshall, Wisconsin, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, and USC at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Tulsa, Texas, Auburn, Iowa, and Oklahoma St.