Brett Favre’s Grandson Tells Him He Knows What He’s Worth [VIDEO]

This is so cute.

Brett Favre was spotted at the Tampa Bay game this week and we now know why the NFL Hall of Fame player was there.

The former NFL star was at the game to film something for the NFL. Well, while filming footage for the upcoming show Favre's grandson asked him how much Tom Brady is worth. Farve said he didn't know.

But it didn't stop there because Favre's grandson told him he knows how much his grandfather is worth. The young boy in the video below says $33,000.

Now I don't know how much Brett Favre is worth, but I would bet that he is worth a bit more than $33,000.

Watch the reaction of Brett Favre when his grandson drops the news. This is great!