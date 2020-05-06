Brett Favre Implicated in Government Audit

Well if this wouldn't just make you want to strap on a copper-infused back brace and lick a 9-volt battery. Brett Favre has been accused of accepting more than $1.1 million dollars for speaking engagements he never showed up for. To make matters worse, it was our federal tax money he was paid.

First things first, the former NFL quarterback has not been charged with any crimes. But a report released by Mississippi's State Auditor suggests that Favre Enterprises which is run by Brett and his wife Deanna was contracted to make personal appearances on several occasions but the former football star never did.

These revelations, as reported by Mississippi's State Auditor, suggest that more than $90 million in federal grant money earmarked for needy residents of that state was misspent by the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services.

In Favre's case, the quarterback was reportedly contracted to speak and appear at several functions for the Mississippi Community Education Center and also the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi. Both of these agencies are listed as nonprofit organizations.

According to the auditor's report, Favre was paid $500,000 in December of 2017 and another $600,000 in June of 2018 to appear on behalf of the groups we've noted above. However, the auditor's report indicates that Favre was not present for any of the events on dates listed by the MCEC.

Are Favre and his organization liable for the money? Well, that will be up to the courts to decide. It is unclear at this time if Favre and his organization were even aware that the money being used to fund the speaking engagements came from federal grants.

Meanwhile, as we mentioned, Favre has not been accused of or charged with any crimes. I am sure further investigation will be necessary to determine who should or shouldn't be held liable in this instance.