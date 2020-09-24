Brees vs. Rodgers, Why Rodgers Will Be Considered Better

This Sunday night in New Orleans very well might be the final time we see these two iconic quarterbacks face off against one another when the Saints host the Green Bay Packers.

Right off the top, I've got to say, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are two of the greatest quarterbacks of their time, both have revolutionized the position in their own unique ways.

In addition, there's no slander to Drew Brees here because I've always been a fan of his before I even came to Cajun country but when we look back at both the careers of Rodgers and Brees, Rodgers will be considered greater than Brees.

Your first argument in this debate will be that how can you possibly make that statement when Brees is the all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and competition percentage.

If you make those points you're absolutely right and where he and Rodgers are on the list I don't even think Rodgers will catch him. Brees: 77,888 yards, 550 touchdowns. Rodgers: 47,550 yards (12th), 370 touchdowns (7th).

Also, Brees has played in nearly 100 more games in his career than Rodgers has (DB-277, AR-183) Brees' overall record stands at 164-112 and Rodgers is 115-60-1.

As I mentioned, both have revolutionized playing the position of quarterback. Brees has done it as an undersized individual who's utilized his pin-point accuracy, decision making, and collaboration with Sean Payton to turn this offense into a well-oiled machine throughout over the years. Hence, the insane numbers he's put up while playing in New Orleans, I mean hard to beat being number one in so many major passing categories.

For Rodgers, we're talking about a guy with perhaps the best arm talent that we've ever seen. His ability to manipulate a defense at the line of scrimmage is uncanny, the way he throws from multiple platforms with such accuracy and arm strength, the unique combination of athletism and escapability to make something out of nothing is incredible.

Now, the numbers Brees has put up are incredible, no one can take that away from him, he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and undoubtedly one of the best to ever do it.

However, when you look back at these two guys and which one just played the quarterback position at a different/special type of level that's Aaron Rodgers.

Here's a look at some of the best throws he's ever made in his career via 100QB on YouTube:

I think the individual accolades back it up as well, Brees is a 13x Pro Bowler, Super Bowl Champ, 1x All-Pro, and 2x AP Offensive Player of the Year.

For Rodgers, he's an 8x Pro Bowler, 2x All-Pro, 2x MVP, Super Bowl Champ, and QB with Tom Brady on the NFL's All-Decade Team from 2010-2019 edging out Drew Brees.

Here's a look at Drew's best plays of the previous decade via Sports Production on YouTube:

In the end, Rodgers will be considered above Brees when we look back at the best quarterbacks of their era, it'll be close no doubt but Rodgers will be more revolutionary.

