Brees Chooses NBC Booth Over ESPN Once NFL Career is Done

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is choosing NBC Sports over ESPN once his playing career is over.

Sources tell the Post that he'll be the replacement for the current analyst and former NFL WR Cris Collinsworth on NBC's "Sunday Night Football". The current booth is Al Michaels and Collinsworth and NBC Sports has already put a future plan in place to replace Michaels with Mike Tirico after the 2022 Super Bowl.

Greg Hughes, NBC Sports Spokesperson had this to say according to the New York Post, “Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful.”

I think the biggest question here remains to be seen is if Brees will actually be an entertaining analyst or not. He's never very controversial, he's very buttoned up and just an overall great guy and an extremely smart football player. The ladder is what will make him an effective analyst but I don't believe he'll be a polarizing figure like Tony Romo has become in the booth. I believe he'll be the happy medium between Romo and Jason Witten. Yes sandwiched between two Dallas Cowboys, somewhere no one wants to be.

According to the article in the New York Post, Brees is expected to begin his broadcasting career in the Notre Dame Football booth and a studio analyst for "Football Night in America."

The reports were that ESPN was the highest bidder for Brees' services at around $6M. However, according to the article in the post, NBC Sports sold him on the idea that he would have the best chance to succeed there and their money offer was in the neighborhood of ESPN.

