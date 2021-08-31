This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media.

Which horse is going to win the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on November 6?

Well, unless you are going to tell me your name is Marty McFly or Biff Tannen, and you are handing me the Gray’s Sports Almanac, that is still up in the air (maybe in a DMC DeLorean?)

I jest, but horse racing bettors would give anything to know which horse will cross the line first in the biggest race of the year. This year, the 2021 Breeders’ Cup will be held at the glorious Del Mar Race Track north of San Diego. At a time when many parts of the country could already be experiencing bone-chilling cold, Del Mar should have spectacular weather, and be a fitting end to this crazy year.

The event will be the culmination of 84 races in 10 countries around the world, all leading up to the best event on the calendar for bettors and horse racing fans. You want value? You got it. How about great races? Yep.

But why is this the best day on the schedule? Well, there are 14 races over the two days, and a purse of over $30 million will be up for grabs, including $6 million alone for the Classic. It brings the best of the best out to race.

That is not all, though; because the purses are so high, and it is such a big event, the amount of money on offer for bettors is also massive. Last year, the take for the race at Churchill Downs in Kentucky was over $157 million. And remember, this was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amounts of money that might be wagered in 2021 could smash all types of records.

So, which horse is going to win?

Well, right now, five horses should have odds of 10/1 or lower when the morning line odds are posted. But of course, that could all change as we get closer to race day, and post time, on November 6.

Here are the top five horses right now in the Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings, with potential odds.

1-Knicks Go (7/2): The Whitney Stakes winner has seen his odds drop each week, and has pulled ahead of trainer Brad H. Cox’s other horse.

2-Essential Quality (6-1): this horse has lost once in nine starts (The Kentucky Derby, fourth). He rebounded to win the Belmont, and recently the Travers Stakes.

3-Maxfield (12-1)

4-Hot Rod Charlie (14-1)

5-Tripoli (16-1): big win in the Pacific Classic to jump up the boards.

Could a horse not on this list win the race? Horse betting experts say of course: right now, Mishriff (8-1) and Life is Good (10-1) have better odds than some of the others. The main thing is this: you are going to get value whichever horse (or horses) you bet in the Classic.

Some notes about the Classic:

Since 2010, only one jockey has won more than one Breeders’ Cup Classic title: Mike Smith (2011, Drosselmeyer, and 2016, Arrogate). If Smith gets a mount in 2021 and wins, he will join Jerry Bailey and Chris McCarron with five wins, which is the most all-time.

It is the same for trainers, with only one winning more than one title in that period: Bob Baffert (2014-2016, 2020)

