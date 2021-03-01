Breaux Bridge High School Head Football And Boys Basketball Coach Stepping Down

According to reports, the head football and boys basketball coach at Breaux Bridge High School has stepped down from his positions at the end of this school year. Chad Pourciau, who led the Tigers boys basketball team win a state championship just two years ago, has been coaching at Breaux Bridge for the past seven years.

The report came from The Acadiana Advocate, who got thoughts from Coach Pourciau on his time at Breaux Bridge and what led him to make the decision. Their article included a pretty simple message from Pourciau who said, "It's been a long and crazy year. I just felt like it was time for a change".

Although Coach Pourciau does not have anything lined up, he does plan on staying in coaching and will be looking for an opportunity to come available. "I'd like to thank the school and Mr. Blanchard for giving me a chance to be the head basketball coach at 26 and the head football coach at 30. I tried to make the most of it", the Coach said of his employer.

With some pretty impressive success coaching both the football and boys basketball programs at Breaux Bridge High, including playoff appearances with both sports while under his direction, Pourciau has a solid resume to begin shopping around to potential new employers.

According to the report, The Tigers had a chance at another basketball state title last year but were defeated. A combination of a talented group of seniors graduating and several team members quitting caused the basketball program to be unable to finish their most recent season.

Pourciau went on to say in the report, "Nothing's been normal to me since the state championship game last year. We graduated almost all our guys and with kids quitting, not even finishing the season the year after is just tough".

The soon-to-be former Breaux Bridge coach said that it was a bittersweet feeling to be departing the place he has worked for the past seven years, mentioning all of the talented student-athletes he got to coach along the way. He added at the end, "Plus, the guys I work with I'll miss most. They're great people."

As Coach Chad Pourciau rounds out his time at Breaux Bridge High School, the Tigers will look to replace their coach who has brought them great success in his time with the program.