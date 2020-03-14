The Breaux Bridge Tigers and Peabody Warhorses faced off in what could be the last high school athletic event until football season in the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. There were no fans, just the teams, media and essential staff to witness the 4A state tile game. Breaux Bridge was looking to capture their 2nd straight 4A title but fell short to Peabody.

The teams battled back forth in the first quarter before the Warhorses took the lead by the end of the first quarter when they led 12-11. The Tigers were down 17-11 in the 2nd quarter before getting it to 17-16. Peabody got their lead up to 8 points before Breaux Bridge was able to tie the game at 27 apiece before the 1st half ended.

The second half was all Warhorses as the Tigers turned the ball over too much as they were trying to climb back in the game. The Tigers cut the lead down to 1 with 2:10 to go in the 3rd quarter but the Warhorses were able to pull away. The Tigers were able to cut the lead to 3 late in the 4th quarter but some free throws by Peabody were able to seal the 57-48 victory.