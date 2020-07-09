Brayden Jobert Commits to LSU Baseball

The LSU Tigers will be adding a talented transfer to their roster, but not until the 2022 college baseball season.

Brayden Jobert, who played his freshman season at Nicholls St. in 2020, shared on social media on Wednesday that he will attend Delgado Community College in 2021, before transferring to LSU for the fall of 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jobert was named to the Freshman All-American team by Collegiate Baseball in 2020, after hitting .365 with three home runs and 11 runs batted in over 18 games.

A native of Slidell, and a graduate of Northshore High School, Jobert where he was an All-State selection in his senior year.

Jobert, who was used primarily as a designated hitter at Nicholls St., has four years of collegiate eligibility remaining, which means he's scheduled to have three years remaining by the time he gets to LSU.