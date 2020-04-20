Brayan Au Commits to UL Basketball
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be adding a sharp-shooter to their 2020-2021 basketball roster.
Brayan Au, a 6-foot-4 guard from Ranger Community College in Ranger, Texas shared on social media over the weekend that he is headed to Louisiana.
A native of Nuedo Casas Grandes, Mexico, Au averaged 15.8 points and 4.0 assists while draining 64 three-pointers as a sophomore in 2019-2020, earning him second-team NJCAA All-American honors.
A graduate of Anthony High School in Anthony, Texas, Au 12.2 points, while draining 66 three-pointers as a freshman at Ranger College in 2018-2019.
Au, who will officially join the UL roster after his paperwork is official, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns.