Braves 1B Freddie Freeman Donating A Lot of Money to Great Causes

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The coronavirus outbreak has hit many places around the world very hard and in turn, many star athletes have stepped up to lend a helping hand.

On Wednesday, the latest star to do so was Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

According to MLB Insider Jeff Passan Freeman will be donating a good chunk of change to the Atlanta Food Bank, Giving Kitchen, and the Salvation Army.

It's great to see when those who have give to those in need and right now the majority of the country is in need, love to see this from Freddie Freeman.

Freeman is a 10 year MLB vet, a four-time All-Star, a career .293 hitter, he's recorded 227 homeruns, 805 RBI's, and scored 798 runs.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook