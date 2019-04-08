There was a question as to who was going to start Game Three of the weekend series this past weekend against Arkansas State after Jack Burk was out battling food poisoning.

Enter junior right-hander Brandon Young who put together a stellar pitching performance to complete the Saturday sweep as well as securing a series win.

On Monday he was awarded as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Pitcher of the Week.

On Saturday Young threw seven strong innings of one-run ball. He allowed just four hits, one run, one walk and struck out an astounding 13 batters.

In addition, he's just the second Ragin' Cajun to take home an LSWA weekly award this year, Hayden Cantrelle was the first player to receive one on March 26. Young was the first pitcher to receive the award since Colton Schmidt did it during the 2018 season.

