Brandon Young Dominates as Cajuns Even Series With Bearkats

Brandon Young and Sebastian Toro. The two stars of the ballgame on Saturday as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns defeated the Sam Houston State Bearkats in a 1-0 affair.

Brandon Young was masterful in this game pitching the Cajun's first complete-game shutout since 2016. He was able to keep opposing hitters off-balance with his changeup and slider while getting ahead of them with low 90's fastballs.

In the game, Young scattered three hits over nine innings, allowed only one walk, and struck out 11 while throwing 113 pitches with 76 of them thrown for strikes. With the win, Young improved to 2-0 on the young season, no pun intended.

Now, to Sebastian Toro. The batterymate for Young was good offensively and incredible defensively in this one.

At the dish, he went just 1-2 but the one was a base-hit to the opposite field to begin the 7th inning. He would eventually score the games lone run when Ben Fitzgerald grounded out with the bases loaded.

Defensively, he threw out two would-be base stealers and picked a runner off first base. When it mattered the most in the ninth inning is when Toro picked off Anthony Mackenzie at first base throwing behind him and then ended the game by throwing out Colton Cowser trying to steal second.

With the win, Louisiana improves to 3-8 on the season and they'll complete their weekend set with the Bearkats on Sunday at 1 p.m. Will Moriarty will get the start for UL.

