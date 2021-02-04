Winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate height of an NFL career.

Former 15 year NFL wide receiver Brandon Stokley thinks so anyway, and he was a part of 2 Super Bowl championships.

Stokey, a Louisiana Sports and Ragin' Cajun Hall of Famer, joins me every year the week of the Super Bowl for an annual chat.

This year, Stokley reminisced about his own Super Bowl memories, 15 years in the NFL, 4 seasons at USL, when Jake Delhomme got most upset with him during a game at Florida, what Peyton Manning did for his career, the one time he nearly told off a reporter, his pick for Super Bowl LV and much more.

