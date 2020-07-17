Brandon Stokley Shares Stories On Peyton Manning, Jake Delhomme, Breaks Down The NFL, Madden Ratings & More [Audio]

Louisiana Sports and Ragin' Cajuns Hall of Famer Brandon Stokley has settled into his post-NFL career nicely, hosting a weekday sports talk radio show in Denver.

After a standout collegiate career with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (then USL), Stokley played 15 years in the NFL, winning two Super Bowl rings during the journey.

He has a great perspective on the current NFL product and tons of fun stories from his life in football.

Stokley joined my show this week to clear up a story Jake Delhomme has shared, one in which Peyton Manning still teases Jake about today.

He also breaks down the state of the NFL, how Patrick Mahomes could've gotten an even better contract, why he believes the Saints are the favorite in 2020, Madden ratings, the Madden rating he was given that bothered him, the job Billy Napier is doing at Louisiana and much more.