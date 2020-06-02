Brandon Levy Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding with of the top younger prep baseball prospects in the state of Louisiana to one of their future recruiting classes.

Brandon Levy, who currently attends Parkway High School, located in Bossier City, Louisiana, shared on social media earlier this week that he has issued a verbal pledge to Louisiana.

A right-handed pitcher, Levy already has a fastball that reportedly tops out at 87 mph.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Levy also plays the infield and outfield at the prep level.

Levy is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.