Brandon Ingram, Pelicans Reach Agreement on 5-Year Max Contract

Brandon Ingram was the New Orleans Pelicans lone All-Star last season. Now, he's their lone max player.

Ingram joined the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade, spending his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, who selected him 2nd overall in 2016.

In the latter part of the 2018-19 season, Ingram's campaign in L.A. ended as he was forced to undergo surgery to repair a blood clot caused by deep vein thrombosis.

Eligible for an extension prior to last season, Ingram declined an offer, hoping to build more value. Mission accomplished.

In his first season with New Orleans, he averaged a career-best with 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, earning the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Now, he's agreed to a max contract extension, making him the highest paid player in franchise history.

Ingram's extension does not come as a surprise, except for the fact many thought the deal would be agreed upon in the first few hours of free agency.

Many are wondering if the 5th year of the deal has a player option. If so, it has not been announced yet.