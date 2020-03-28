Boy’s Funny Journal Entry on His Mom’s Homeschooling Goes Viral

I can’t imagine what it would be like having to homeschool younger children. My daughter is 15 and a Freshman in high school. Kudos to the parents who are having to help their children learn and actually teach them while we are having to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. There is a journal entry from an 8-year-old boy named Ben that is going viral for his thoughts on his mother’s homeschooling. This family is in Kentucky, but many of us here in Louisiana can totally relate.

“It is not going good. My moms getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. And I’m telling you it is not going good.”

Candace Hunter Kennedy, Ben’s mom, was amused and shared the journal entry on her Facebook page and said, “Y’all I’m dying!!!”

Of course, many other moms commented on her post and assured her she wasn’t alone. The struggle is real for many parents right now.

It looks like Kennedy knew from the get-go that it was going to be difficult. She posted on Facebook after the first day of homeschooling that she was struggling.

“We are 39 minutes into NTI (non-traditional instruction). Papers are everywhere. Kids are panicking. I am stress-eating while trying to keep it together so the kids can’t see my own panic. Teachers need triple raises ASAP!!”