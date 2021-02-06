Bottlefeed a Baby Giraffe in Ethel, Louisiana

We are always looking for something fun and different to do for fun. How about feeding a baby giraffe? Barn Hill Preserve is the only place in Louisiana where you can bottle feed a baby giraffe. Talk about an incredible experience. You will have the opportunity to bottle feed a 6-month-old giraffe while learning about their natural habitat. It’s an educational adventure that you will never forget. You do need to have a reservation to participate for the hour-long experience as they have limited time slots available.

Barn Hill Preserve is located about 30 miles north of Baton Rouge in Ethel, LA. They opened in 2012 with the goal to educate guests about exotic animals through hands on experiences. Barn Hill is home to over 50 species of animals including two-toed sloths, Asian small-clawed otters, reticulated giraffes, and more.

Giraffes are extremely social animals and are known to have different types of giraffe communication according to their Facebook post. Their baby giraffe, T’challa, is waiting for you to go visit and love on him. Get up close and personal with the gentle giant and bottle feed him.

A Giraffe Bottle Feeding Experience last approximately 1 hour. Bottle price includes experience for 1 person for $100.00. It includes 1 hour bottle feeding and a meet & greet session. For more information, check out their website here.