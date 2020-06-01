Bob Marlin’s Statement & Message Following George Floyd’s Death

The last week in the United States has been filled with pain following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 consecutive minutes, despite repeated pleas from Floyd of "Please", "I can't breathe", and "Don't kill me".

Video of the incident surfaced on social media, leading to protests around the country.

It has sparked heavy discussion on social rights issues, and the treatment of African-American citizens.

Many figures from the sports world have released statements amid the unrest, including Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head basketball coach Bob Marlin.

"Saddened by the senseless death of #GeorgeFloyd. Racism and hate must stop! We need to stand together against injustice! MLK said it best...'Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter' #SpeakOut"

-Bob Marlin