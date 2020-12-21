Bo Pelini Is Out As The LSU Tigers’ Defensive Coordinator And More Changes Are Coming

Multiple outlets are reporting that LSU defensive coordinator, Bo Pelini, will not be re-joining the team in the 2021 season. More staff changes are expected to come for the Tiger football team as they round out a (5-5) season.

See Twitter posts from @RossDellenger and @glenwest21 below

The one season stint back in Baton Rouge for Bo Pelini seems as though it is coming to the end.

Although LSU fished their season strong with two wins, the Tiger defense allowed 48 points while defeating Ole Miss. This must have left a pretty bad taste in the LSU administration's mouth as Pelini will not be a part of the 2021 season for the Tigers.

According to the reports, Pelini won't be the only member of the Tiger coaching staff not re-joining the team next year. "Safeties coach Bill Busch will not return to the team next year and defensive line coach Bill Johnson is expected to retire...", said Glen West.

Coach Ed Orgeron will be hard at work looking to replace his defensive coordinator along with two other coaches on the defensive side of the ball.