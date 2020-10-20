Bo Bonds Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a talented pitcher from a junior college in The Sunshine State to their future rosters.

Bo Bonds, who currently attends Chipola College, located in Marianna, Florida, shared on social media on Wednesday that he will be attending Louisiana.

A right-handed pitcher, Bonds appeared in nine games for Chipola College in 2020, going 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA., while striking out 39 batters over 25.0 innings pitched.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Bonds can also be used as a catcher, a position he played in the prep ranks.

A native of Live Oak, Florida, Bonds attended Suwannee High School, where was accumulated 17 career wins and a 1.73 ERA. as a pitcher, while striking out 247 hitters over 157.2 innings pitched.

As a senior in 2019, Bonds went 9-2 with a sparkling 0.94 ERA.

As a hitter at the high school level, Bonds was a career .324 hitter, to go along with 8 home runs and 57 runs batted in.

A member of the Next Level 18 & Under team during his days playing summer baseball, Bonds reportedly has a fastball that tops out in the lower 90s.

Bonds looks like the type of prospect who fits what Louisiana is looking for. He's a talented young man, who projects well at the Division I level, and he reportedly also does well in the classroom.

He's also viewed as a young man with a high upside, meaning most think his best baseball is still ahead of him.

We look forward to watching him play in a Cajun uniform.