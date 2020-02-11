Blue Bell Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream Returns in Time for Valentine’s Day

Every time a Blue Bell ice cream flavor debuts or makes a return I feel like it should be celebrated with a parade.

The company announced yesterday that its popular Red Velvet Cake ice cream is returning to stores just in time for Valentine's Day.

Now that's love.

As you can see in the description from Blue Bell, this concoction features "a luscious red velvet cake ice cream with pieces of red velvet cake and a cream cheese icing swirl."

Yum yum, I'm going get me some. And some Netflix. I don't know about the "chill" part, because I'm, well, married.