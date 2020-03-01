Blue Bell Ice Cream Introduces ‘Cookie Dough Overload’ Flavor

There goes the diet.

Blue Bell Ice Cream has introduced its latest flavor, "Cookie Dough Overload."

If you're a fan of cook dough this is for you and it comes overloaded.

According to Blue Bell, "The flavor is a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces."

With that said, I'll be looking for this flavor later today at my local grocery store. Blue Bell has done it again!

I hope no one gave up ice cream for Lent!!