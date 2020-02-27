Blue Bayou Water Park Announces Summer 2020 Schedule

With Summer only a few months away, Blue Bayou Water Park in Baton Rouge has just announced their Summer schedule.

Blue Bayou Water Park and Dixie Landin' will open for the 2020 Season May 16 and will begin daily operations beginning May 22nd.

If you buy your season passes before May you can get a $10 discount. Purchase your season passes or daily tickets HERE.

Blue Bayou Water Park has over 20 water attractions and Dixie Landin' has 26 rides, games, retail shops and more.

For more information, you can call Blue Bayou at (225) 753-3333, email them at comments@bluebayou.com or hit them up on their FaceBook page.