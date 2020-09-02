Blake Shelton Wants to Know if You Make the Best Bloody Mary [Video]

Blake Shelton and Smithworks Vodka are on a mission to see who makes the best Bloody Mary in the land. Is it you? If you've got the chops, you could win a really great prize.

To enter the contest, follow @SmithworksVodka on Twitter or Instagram and post your recipe along with a picture and tag it #SWBloodyMaryContest and you'll be entered to win a one of a kind Smithworks bar cart!

I mean, there's no way someone from Louisiana doesn't win this, right?

The contest ends 09/30/20, must be at least 21 years of age to enter.

You can find more over at smithworksvodka.com.