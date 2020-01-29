Blaine Gautier to Become Assistant Coach at McNeese

Blaine Gautier, a former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout, who worked as an offensive analyst at LSU for the past five years, has landed an on-the-field coaching position at a state college.

Gautier is heading to McNeese, where he will serve as receivers coach under new Cowboys head coach Frank Wilson.

A graduate of Lutcher High School, Gautier played quarterback for four seasons for Louisiana (2009-2012), throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, while rushing for another 883 yards and 12 scores.

Gautier's best season for the Cajuns came in 2011 when he threw for 2,958 yards and 23 scores, good enough for second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.