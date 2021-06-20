‘Birds Aren’t Real’ Movement Claim Birds are a Government Conspiracy [Video]

The "Birds Aren't Real" movement successfully held its first official rally yesterday (06/25/21). Yes, they are claiming that none of the birds we see are real and it's part of a huge government conspiracy. Are they being serious? Well, kind of...

Peter Mcindoe with the "Birds Aren’t Real Movement" claims that "all birds in the United States were killed by the government" and have been replaced by federal drones according to arklatexhomepage.com.

The "Birds Aren't Real Movement" held the first rally of its tour yesterday in Springfield, Mo.

The movement began in 2017 on Reddit and has grown to a whopping 360,000 subscribers.

Birds Aren't Real Via YouTube

Mcindoe explains his group's belief that birds aren't real to KOLR -

What makes me think that? I think the evidence is all around us, birds sit on power lines, we believe they’re charging on power lines, we believe that bird poop on cars is liquid tracking apparatus.

So, do members of the "Birds Aren’t Real Movement" seriously believe this?

Actually, no but they are serious about the movement for a different reason.

The point behind the hilarious conspiracy theory is actually an attempt to get people to stop and give serious thought to all of the conspiracy theories floating around the internet.

By looking at their website birdsarentreal.com you'll see how far the group has gone to make their cause appear legitimate, the same way others manipulate the masses into believing various conspiracies.

From birdsarentreal.com -

The Birds Aren't Real movement has been active since 1976. Once a preventative cause, our initial goal was to stop the genocide of real birds. Unfortunately this was unsuccessful, and the government has since replaced every living bird with robotic replicas. Now our movement's prerogative is to make everyone aware of this fact.

You'll even find videos they've produced to appear to be from the late 80s in an attempt to legitimize their movement.

Obviously, the whole "Birds Aren't Real Movement" is very tongue-in-cheek, but the message behind it all is quite serious.

You can read more about the movement at birdsarentreal.com.