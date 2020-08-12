Billy Ryckman’s Sportsnote Show Moving To Saturdays

Beginning August 22nd, Billy Ryckman's Sportsnote show is moving to Saturdays.

Sportsnote will end its weekday run this Friday.

Beginning Monday, August 17th, new ESPN Radio show Greeny, hosted by Mike Greenberg, will air on ESPN1420 each weekday from 11am to 1pm.

Sportsnote will be broadcast each Saturday from 9am to 11am.

Tune in and either laugh at....or with Billy (grins) ... as he interviews plenty of interesting guests, as well as take phone calls from the ESPN 1420 nation.

Billy Ryckman is one of only a handful of football players to be born and raised in Lafayette that got the chance to play in the NFL.

Billy played high school ball for the Lafayette High Mighty Lions as a small but slow WR. After high school, he attended Louisiana Tech and then went on to the NFL. Billy was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons where he played for in the late '70s tills the early '80s.

After football, Billy moved back to Lafayette to raise two kids. He began his broadcasting career in 1999.