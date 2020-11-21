Billy Napier Tests Positive for COVID-19

Unfortunately, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football program has been affected by more COVID-19 issues.

The University of Louisiana announced on Saturday that head coach Billy Napier has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Napier apparently took a test on Friday, which resulted in a positive test on Saturday.

Napier will be in isolation as the Cajuns plan on returning to practice on Saturday.

He released the following statement today:

"I would first and foremost like to thank everyone involved for their support of our entire organization this past week. I recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolating from my family, who have all remained healthy. I will be following all guidelines and recommendations set forth by our team medical staff and local public health officials. I am proud of how our student-athletes and staff have responded to this adversity. I challenge everyone, myself included, to adhere to all safety recommendations as we navigate this unprecedented time.”

UL's scheduled non-conference contest against Central Arkansas on Saturday was canceled on Wednesday, due to COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing within the Louisiana program.

A total of 33 student-athletes are in the program's COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, and recovering cases.

Napier has done a fabulous job as head coach at Louisiana for the last three seasons, guiding the program to an overall record of 25-11, including an 11-3 record last year, setting a single-season school record for wins, as well as a 7-1 mark and a current top 25 ranking (#24 in AP Poll) this year.

The 41-year old Napier spent one season as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Arizona St. (2017) before being hired by Louisiana prior to the start of the 2018 college football season.

Louisiana has clinched the Sun Belt Conference Western Division title, which qualifies them for the league's championship game for the third consecutive year.

The Cajuns, who are currently 7-1 on the season, are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, November 28, when they travel to Monroe to take on the ULM Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference tilt.

We wish coach Napier a speedy and complete recovery.