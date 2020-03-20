Billboards In Baton Rouge Remind You of The ‘Game Plan’ [PHOTO]

The game plan is pretty simple.

For the last week, we have been hearing the new buzz phrase in the media, "Social Distancing" and now we hope you understand the importance of the phrase.

If we are going to contain the coronavirus in the weeks ahead, we MUST distance ourselves from others.

Now billboards are showing up around Baton Rouge reminding you to STAY HOME. I know that we are going into the weekend and the temptation will be for you to want to socialize.

However, we must listen to what medical professionals are saying. Distant yourself from others so that you do not contribute to the number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals. We cannot afford to overload professionals in medical facilities.

Be part of the game plan and help save lives!