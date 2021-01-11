Bill Belichick Will No Longer Receive The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

When President Trump announced on Saturday that coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, would be the recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the coach was, "flattered". Now, Belichick has decided to not move forward with the award.

Check out the story from @AP posted to Twitter below

According to the article from AP News, Coach Bill Belichick will not be receiving the nation's highest civilian honor after all.

The decision comes after the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol last week.

A statement from Belichick delivered to The Associated Press says, "Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation's values, freedom, and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team".

The article from @AP also notes Belichick's past relationship with Donald Trump, as the two are regarded as friends.

The entire statement from Bill Belichick and full story from The Associated Press can be found HERE.