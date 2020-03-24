Biggest Fantasy Football Winners and Losers From NFL Free Agency

With everything going on in the world right now it's been nice to have NFL Free Agency to talk about. Now, let's take a look at the most impactful moves from a fantasy perspective with the winners and losers from free agency.

WINNERS:

The turnaround Drake saw after being traded from the Miami Dolphins was outstanding. With the Dolphins he averaged 3.7 ypc and when he arrived in ARZ he bolstered that to 5.2 ypc. To give you even more context he went from averaging 29 ypg in MIA to 80 ypg with the Cardinals. Drake has been transition tagged and with no more David Johnson, it’s his show.

Mobility is a big factor in Allen’s game as his accuracy as a passer is improving adding a weapon like Stefon Diggs to the mix will only help elevate his fantasy value as a top QB option heading into 2020.

Another 2-year contract and $50M maybe the window is open a little wider than we thought. Andrus Peat returns on a five-year contract, he gets additional help at the leader position with former teammate Malcolm Jenkins and a legit #2 WR in Emmanuel Sanders.

Opportunity to be the starter and he’s got weapons at his disposal, one of the best/most versatile backs RUN CMC, DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Robby Anderson, and TE Ian Thomas. Not a top-end QB option but if you want to wait on a QB in drafts this might not be a bad option who has the ability to be steady but not stellar.

He's got weapons, two of the best in the game, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Brady led the league in passing in 2017 with Brandin Cooks and Julian Edleman at his disposal, the defense isn’t as good but it’s young and budding.

The addition of DeAndre Hopkins, his dual-threat ability, another year under his belt is going to be dangerous for the 2019 number one overall pick.

LOSERS:

Austin Hooper, CLE (TE): I’m not sure this was the best fit for Hooper in Cleveland, plus there are a ton of other options Baker Mayfield has to choose from in Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb, and fellow TE David Njoku. There’s only one football to go around. I would avoid Hooper this coming season in drafts, let someone else deal with the frustration.

Keenan Allen/Austin Ekeler, LAC (WR/RB): With Tyrod Taylor named the starting QB for the time being that could spell a downgrade for the top-two skill position players for Los Angeles. Not only will the change in talent be different so will the style of play at the QB position. Philip Rivers wasn’t mobile and thus would look to pass the ball whenever he dropped back but Taylor is much more athletic and will look to break contain as he’s not the most talented passer.

Denver’s RB’s: In a surprise move Melvin Gordon decided to sign with a team who already had two somewhat successful young running backs in Philip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Now, come 2020 they’ll all be competing for touches, it’s hard to think Lindsay’s role will disappear, he’s been too dynamic especially as a receiving option. Gordon could find himself in a situation like he was just in with the Chargers and Austin Ekeler. I would temper your enthusiasm on all three of these guys as we head into the 2020 season.