Big Ten School Offers LCA’s Jordan Allen

A local prep football standout, who will likely be heavily recruited over the next years, recently received an offer from a school in the Big Ten.

Jordan Allen, a defensive back who attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has received an offer from Minnesota.

Earlier this week, Allen shared that he was offered by Louisiana Tech.

Allen has also received offers from Mississippi St., Kansas, Tulane, South Alabama, and Memphis.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Allen also plays running back and receiver at LCA.

Currently a junior, Allen is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.