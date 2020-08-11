Big Ten Officially Postpones 2020 Football Season Until Spring

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The decision as officially been made as the Big Ten Conference is the first major domino to fall when it comes to playing or in this case not playing football this coming fall.

The Presidents of each University in the Big Ten came to the decision to postpones all fall sports including football Tuesday afternoon as it was put to a vote. The vote to postpone the season was passed and the football season will now take place during the spring of 2021.

That means no football for any of these Universities come the fall:

Ohio State Michigan Nebraska Penn State Indiana Michigan State Maryland Rutgers Wisconsin Minnesota Iowa Illinois Purdue Northwestern

Now, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came out on Monday very aggressively talking about how if the Big Ten were to cancel or postpone the season that they would look to play elsewhere. That was according to an ESPN article by Mark Schlabach.

Here's what Frost had to say via a Zoom teleconference with media on Monday, "We're a proud member of the Big Ten. We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if for some reason the Big Ten wasn't playing and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing. I think if that's the case, I think we're prepared to look at any and all options."

When it came to canceling the basketball season and spring sports in 2020 it seemed to be a domino effect, once one domino fell the rest followed suit. I'm expecting something similar now but we've had months to better understand this pandemic, where back in the spring it was a major unknown.

The SEC seems pretty confident that they're going to play or at least try to but according to Commissioner Greg Sankey they're going to wait a little bit longer to make their decision.

Here's what Sankey had to say specifically about it according to another ESPN article this one from Heather Dinich.

"We believe we set a responsible plan. We have delayed our kickoff to Sept. 26, which is more than three weeks after all of our universities will be open for classes. Our responsibility is to make sure our campuses can open in the best way possible, and it was a wise decision to slow down the start of the season, and we've adjusted preseason practice and done that in a way I don't think anyone else has.

"We've got people in pads and helmets at this point. We've been on a slow build since June 8, and I think that's been very responsible and is at the center of supporting the health of our student-athletes in the right way. That decision-making has been and will continue to be our focus."

Again, we'll see where the chips fall but this is certainly disappointing news for the potential of fall football.