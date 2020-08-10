Big Ten Cancels 2020 College Football Season

The Big Ten conference has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season over concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Presidents of the Big Ten college football conference voted yesterday (08/09/20) 12-2 to cancel the 2020 season according to anonymous sources to Detroit Free Press.

Last week the big Ten conference decided on a 10-game conference-only season for 2020, but yesterday voted to cancel the entire 2020 season.

From freep.com -

"It comes as players across the nation are opting out because of concerns about how the virus could impact their short- and long-term health. Four Michigan State players said they wouldn't play in 2020, and one team source said more players were expected to follow."

