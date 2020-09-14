Bianca Duran Named Interim Softball Coach at La. Tech

The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters have themselves an interim head softball coach with a familiar face.

Bianca Duran, who has served as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech for the past four years, was named the interim head coach last Friday.

Duran, who serve in the interim role through the 2021 season, served as an assistant coach for three years under former head coach Mark Montgomery, who left after the 2019 season to accept the head coaching position at Maryland, before also serving as an assistant for one season under Maria Winn, who departed after one season.

A former player at Louisiana Tech, Duran previously served as an assistant coach at Stanislaus State prior to heading to Ruston.

Louisiana Tech finished the abbreviated 2020 season with an overall record of 8-16 and had begun conference play with a 2-1 record before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 college softball season.