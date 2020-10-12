Beware of Scammers in Acadiana After Hurricane Delta

Many of us have damage to our property after Hurricane Delta and we should all beware of contractors that may be out to scam us.

Sadly, some people will take advantage of a situation, like after a hurricane, to make money off of you and me. Here are a few things to look for when considering hiring a contractor to work for you at home.

The BBB tells KLFY News that you should do your homework prior to hiring someone who may be from out of town. First, ask questions and get as much information about them. DO NOT just hire the first person who knocks on your door.

As a matter of fact, those who solicit for work should be investigated. Most reliable companies will not come knocking on your door asking if you need their assistance in the recovery process.

Also, make sure the contractor has insurance and is licensed to work in the state you reside in. Again, ask questions and make sure you are hiring someone with a reputable history.

Never just hand over money to someone who had not done work for you. If someone requests a down payment for work not yet done, that should be a red flag.

Be sure to protect yourself from those who will not do good work or scam you of payments made and to never been seen again. There have been reports in the past of people putting a down payment down for work to be done and the contractor never shows up again. Be safe.

Lastly, I would always encourage you to do business with local contractors first, but in the event of locals being "booked up" you need to really research those you are considering hiring, especially if they are not from your area.

Don't let someone take advantage of you when you are already down after a storm.