Betting Odds on Next Name of Cleveland’s Baseball Team
Cleveland's Major League Baseball team announced Monday they would be dropping the "Indians" nickname they've used for 115 years.
Although, the team plans on using "Indians" for the 2021 season, before making a permanent change.
What will be the next name of Cleveland's MLB team in 2022?
Here's a list of 22 mascot names, along with the betting odds for each one, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.
Cleveland next mascot name
Spiders +250
Cleveland Baseball Team +500
Guardians +500
Wild Things +800
Blue Sox +900
Crows +1000
Naps +1000
Rocks +1000
Buckeyes +1200
Dobys +1600
Cuyahogas +2000
Rockers +2000
Bullfrogs +2500
Blues +3300
Castles +3300
Cinders +3300
Fellers +3300
Great Lakers +3300
Hazards +3300
Unions +3300
Burning River +5000
Steamers +50000
Clearly, the last few names on the last won't be used, and anyone who lays down any form of currency on the bet is solely doing it as a joke, or because they enjoy burning money.
Spiders has been the favorite for a while. It was the name of the National League team that played in Cleveland from 1887 to 1899.