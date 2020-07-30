Bethune-Cookman Offers Former UL QB Brayden Hawkins

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently has the interest of a school that will soon be competing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Quarterback Brayden Hawkins shared on social media on Tuesday that he has received an offer by Bethune-Cookman, who are currently members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but who will become members of the SWAC next summer.

In early June, it was reported that Hawkins was transferring to Coffeyville Community College, located in Coffeyville, Kansas.

The news of the transfer to the junior college ranks came after Hawkins entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Hawkins, who attended Northwest Mississippi Community College before he came to Louisiana, did not see any game action as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

A former prep standout at Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hawkins went to UTEP in 2018, before leaving that program for Maryland, and then finally to Mississippi CC.

Hawkins was granted a waiver last August to play immediately at UL last season.

Hawkins would be eligible to play Division I football again in the fall of 2021.