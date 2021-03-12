Best Sports Movies [SURVEY]

Norman Locke and Lynden Burton have dug in deep on their favorite sports movies.

Both are refusing to back down on their choices, no matter how absurd a few of them are.

It's time for the ESPN1420 listeners to have their voices heard.

Below are Norm and Lyn's rankings, and below that is a survey for the listeners to share with us their favorites.

NORMAN LOCKE'S LIST

Baseball

1. Hardball

2. Sandlot

3. Angels in the Outfield

4. Mr. 3000

5. The Bench Warmers

Football

1. Waterboy

2. Any Given Sunday

3. Friday Night Lights

4. Little Giants

5. Remember the Titans

Basketball

1. Love and Basketball

2. Like Mike

3. Space Jam

4. White Men Can't Jump

5. The 6th man

Other

1. Ali

2. Happy Gilmore

3. DodgeBall

4. Bend it like Beckham

5. Rollerball

Overall

Waterboy Space Jam The Sandlot Love and Basketball Remember the Titans

LYN BURTON'S LIST

Baseball:

Moneyball Major League Field of Dreams The Sandlot Bad News Bears (Billy Bob Thorton)

Football:

Any Given Sunday Remember The Titans Friday Night Lights The Longest Yard (Adam Sandler) The replacements

Basketball:

He Got Game Hoosiers Above The Rim White Men Can’t Jump Space Jam

Other:

Raging bull Rocky Rush I, Tonya Dodgeball

Best sports movies overall

Raging Bull Moneyball He Got Game Rocky Rush

Let's hear from you! Fill out each category, click on the "FINISH SURVEY" button, and the guys will track each category during afternoon programming today from 3 to 6 on our airwaves.

