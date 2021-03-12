Best Sports Movies [SURVEY]
Norman Locke and Lynden Burton have dug in deep on their favorite sports movies.
Both are refusing to back down on their choices, no matter how absurd a few of them are.
It's time for the ESPN1420 listeners to have their voices heard.
Below are Norm and Lyn's rankings, and below that is a survey for the listeners to share with us their favorites.
NORMAN LOCKE'S LIST
Baseball
1. Hardball
2. Sandlot
3. Angels in the Outfield
4. Mr. 3000
5. The Bench Warmers
Football
1. Waterboy
2. Any Given Sunday
3. Friday Night Lights
4. Little Giants
5. Remember the Titans
Basketball
1. Love and Basketball
2. Like Mike
3. Space Jam
4. White Men Can't Jump
5. The 6th man
Other
1. Ali
2. Happy Gilmore
3. DodgeBall
4. Bend it like Beckham
5. Rollerball
Overall
- Waterboy
- Space Jam
- The Sandlot
- Love and Basketball
- Remember the Titans
LYN BURTON'S LIST
Baseball:
- Moneyball
- Major League
- Field of Dreams
- The Sandlot
- Bad News Bears (Billy Bob Thorton)
Football:
- Any Given Sunday
- Remember The Titans
- Friday Night Lights
- The Longest Yard (Adam Sandler)
- The replacements
Basketball:
- He Got Game
- Hoosiers
- Above The Rim
- White Men Can’t Jump
- Space Jam
Other:
- Raging bull
- Rocky
- Rush
- I, Tonya
- Dodgeball
Best sports movies overall
- Raging Bull
- Moneyball
- He Got Game
- Rocky
- Rush
Let's hear from you! Fill out each category, click on the "FINISH SURVEY" button, and the guys will track each category during afternoon programming today from 3 to 6 on our airwaves.
