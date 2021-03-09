Best Players Ever Drafted By the Saints From Each Pac-12 School

Who are the best players that the New Orleans Saints drafted from each school in the Pac-12 in the history of the franchise?

Remember; these players had to be drafted by the Saints from that particular school. So, players that the Saints traded for, or signed as free agents, don't qualify.

Also, keep in mind; conferences have realigned quite a bit over the last 40 years or so. Most of these schools were members of the Southwest Conference for many years, and schools like Utah and Colorado didn't even join the league until 2011. Still, if the Saints drafted a player from a school before it joined the Big Pac-12, that player is still eligible.

Below are the best players from each of the Pac-12 schools who were drafted by the Saints: